Patchy smoke with summer temperatures to begin workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, your week is off to a good start. Weather-wise, we begin on similar footing compared to the weekend.

We get more patchy smoke, especially in the central and northern half of the state. In these same areas, air quality will remain “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” In the southern half of the state there will be less smoke, but still expect some hazy conditions.

Skies are also going to be mostly dry across the Beehive State, however, with more of a southwesterly flow, a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the south by the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be above average across the board. Along the Wasatch Front highs will be in the low to mid 90s while St. George gets another day above 100.

Our weather will undergo some changes in the days ahead thanks to a surge of moisture. By tomorrow isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the lower two-thirds of Utah. This will result in slightly cooler temperatures in the south while the north gets one more hot and dry day with pockets of patchy smoke. Moisture levels will continue to increase which will lead to scattered showers and storms being possible across much of Utah for mid-week.

While severe storms are unlikely, flooding will be possible. By this time there won’t be as much smoke in the sky so our air quality may improve a bit.

For the end of the week moisture levels look to taper off as we turn towards the weekend.

The takeaway? We get more smoke today and tomorrow, but we could begin to see more rain on the radar into mid-week.

Stay ahead of the smoke and potential for rain with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!