Parts of Utah under flash flood watch as storms continue into evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we continue through our Monday, we expect to see showers make their way into all of Utah. Some of these storms can create flash floods due to the slow movement of these showers and potential for heavy downpours.

These showers will continue through the evening for us and begin to die down during the later part of the day and overnight hours.

The flash flood watch for the southern Wasatch Front, parts of the central mountains, and Wasatch Plateau will last until midnight.

The usual areas that may see issues with flooding will be areas to avoid, which include burn scars, small streams, and urban areas with poor drainage systems. Avoiding these areas will be key to staying safe during heavy storm activity.

Temperatures throughout the state will range in the 80s and 90s thanks to the cloud coverage and shower activity that keeps some of us slightly below average.

Overnight, we expect to see calming skies that begin to clear as we lose all energy to create any possible storms ahead.

In short, storms are expected to cause possible issues with flash flooding through the afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware!

The best way to stay weather aware is with Utah’s Most accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!