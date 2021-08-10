Parts of Utah starting to see cleaner air amid smoke-filled skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Most of us along the Wasatch Front continue to see smoky skies as we continue our day.

The westerly winds are still dragging along smoke from the wildfires in California, but we do have some relief in parts of Northern and Southern Utah.

Weather systems moving nearby for those parts of the state have allowed for a different wind flow to move in cleaner air to help displace some of the smoke — which means that areas like St. George and the Cache Valley are seeing the best air quality for the time being.

Temperatures will still be on the warm side despite the smoke as we can expect to see that we will be in the mid to low 90s for most, with some 100s sprinkled in for Southern Utah.

Sunshine behind all of the smoke is expected. Showers for some the mountainous areas of southwestern Utah are also expected in the afternoon and evening timeframe, but it won’t be a very widespread event.

Heading into the overnight hours, we are expecting to see a nice calm night with lows once again in the 60s and 70s for most.

In short, smoke is still hanging over a large portion of Utah, but some of us are seeing much needed improvement in our air quality.

