Outdoor activities back on the menu for Utahns as air continues to clear

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The air quality continues to improve on our Thursday afternoon and evening in Utah.

Thanks to the change in our winds, we do not have to worry about any new smoke plumes making their way into the Beehive State. So, outdoor plans can be back on the menu as we will have plenty of sunshine.

The warm and clear conditions are due to a high pressure system shifting in over us. It also is a major reason why we see a different wind flow that is helping us clear out our air.

Residual moisture hangs around Southern Utah, and some showers over mountainous areas can be expected for the late afternoon and during the early evening. This is not expected to be a widespread event.

Heading into the evening and overnight hours, we expect to see mainly clear skies and cooling down once again to the 60s and 70s.

In short, we have another day of clearing ahead and expect to see much less haze as we continue throughout the day.

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!