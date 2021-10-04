One last warm day for Utah? Changes arrive this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, it has been a marvelous Monday so far. It is going to be a beautiful day across the Beehive State with above-average warmth.

We’ll see the Wasatch Front this afternoon in the upper 70s while we top out around 90 in the southwest desert in St. George. The day begins sunny across the board, but with a southerly flow transporting moisture our way, clouds will increase, especially in the southern half of the state. With that though, throughout the daytime, we stay dry.

From tonight into tomorrow our next system in the form of low pressure will begin to move in from our southwest. This combined with the increasing moisture will lead to showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow with the best chance for wet weather in the southern half of the state. It won’t be until tomorrow afternoon where we see the chance for rain in the northern half of the state.

Not only will the south have a better chance of getting some rain, but some of it could be heavy. From Beaver east to Moab and areas southward are included in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Something to keep in mind, especially if you had any outdoor activities planned.

Temperature-wise, it will be similar in Salt Lake City tomorrow, but with more clouds down south highs will range about 5-10 degrees cooler.

As we move into Wednesday for the second half of the workweek, we will continue to keep the chance for isolated showers as temperatures run cooler across the state, mainly for daytime highs. Another system looks to arrive Thursday into the start of the weekend bringing a good chance for scattered showers Friday, then we’ll be even cooler, especially along the Wasatch Front as highs will dip into the low and mid-60s for the weekend, possibly upper 50s!

The takeaway? We get one more beautiful warm day before changes arrive!

Stay on top of all the changes we’ll see this week with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!