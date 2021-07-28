Northern Utah could finally get its share of monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another stormy kind of day here in Northern Utah as we have showers and thunderstorms hanging around the higher elevation and mountains this afternoon.

These areas will see the best chance for heavy rainfall given all of the moisture in our air and the mountains helping get that extra little squeeze to produce those heavy pouring storms.

As the day continues though, we cannot rule out a stray valley thunderstorm either as we have ample moisture and energy in the atmosphere.

In Southern Utah, we finally see a break from all of the storm activity for the day with only the possibility of seeing a few isolated thunderstorms tied to the higher terrain.

The abundance of moisture is also doing wonders for our temperatures as we stay around our seasonal average in all of the Beehive State. Temperatures will range around the 90s with only triple digit heat in far Southern Utah.

Overnight, we continue to see cloud cover hang over us as we continue to see some spotty showers for very few areas. Lows will also range near and around the 70s for us again.

In short, Northern Utah gets their turn with the storm activities as we see more monsoonal moisture working its way up.

Stay ahead of any storms and inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!