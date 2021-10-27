Nicer day ahead for Utah with some mountain rain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Wednesday Utah! A much nicer day is ahead of us as we see only a few lingering mountain showers for parts of the Wasatch Front with plenty of sunshine for the rest of us. These showers will be light and isolated not impacting us with much rain or mountain snow.

You may see a wet road but it should not impact your morning commute too much. After that is all said and done we then begin to see more sunshine and a slightly warmer day in-store. Highs will be returning into the 50s and 60s for us as high pressure returns with warmer air.

This will also help stave off any chance for showers. So any of the clouds you do see tomorrow will be the happy no rain kind. Winds will also continue to calm down so we will have an overall very pleasant day.

Here’s a look at some of those mountain showers.

In short, some morning isolated showers are possible but they will not ruin our amazing fall day overall.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!