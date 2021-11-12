Nice weekend ahead with dry conditions, warming temps across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! After a couple of days this week with active weather, high pressure will help to settle things down over the next several days. This means we’ll get a stretch of dry conditions with gradually warming temperatures.

Today will see highs above average across the board with highs along the Wasatch Front reaching the mid to upper 50s. Salt Lake City will hit a high of 59 which is a little more than 5 degrees above normal while down south we’ll see more 60s like 61 in Moab and 64 in Bluff. Even Park City will see the temperature cross the 50-degree threshold at 51.

Down south, skies will be abundantly sunny, and in northern Utah, clouds from this morning will gradually break up to yield mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. With calm conditions tonight though we’ll continue with our chilly night with lows near 40 in Salt Lake City and mid-40s in St. George.

As high pressure continues to influence our weather temperatures each day through the weekend will be slightly warmer than the last as we continue to get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The warmth and calm conditions will carry over into Monday as temperatures will range to be about 10 degrees above normal, but by midweek it appears we are in store for a big cool down with the potential for some wet weather ahead of the front. Stay tuned!