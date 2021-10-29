Nice Friday ahead with changes coming in time for Halloween in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! A beautiful close to the workweek is here with plenty of Autumn sunshine and above-average temperatures statewide.

You can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with daytime highs reaching the mid to upper 60s statewide, with a high of 64 in Salt Lake. St. George will hit the upper 70s, and our mountains valleys like Park City, could top out in the upper 50s today.

Saturday looks to be a nice day across the state, however, the high pressure from late in the week will start to erode as a quick-moving system starts to approach from our northwest. We will see mild daytime highs and increasing cloud cover throughout the day.

By the time trick or treaters hit the streets, the clouds will set the mood for Halloween. The chance of an isolated shower is slight, but that changes as we move into Halloween. We could see rain showers, especially earlier in the day, in Northern and Central Utah. The storm will move quickly but could impact any outdoor Sunday plans.

Heading into next week, we start things quietly with cloud cover but drier conditions. By Tuesday, we see another storm deliver our next round of wet weather with cooler temperatures set to filter in. An isolated shower could linger midweek.

Bottom line? An amazing Autumn Friday, with a spooktacular weekend with a side of holiday rain showers. Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!