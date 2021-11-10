Near freezing temps tonight as another system moves into Utah for Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! We are halfway to the weekend. After a bit of a soggy day where Salt Lake City picked up a quarter-inch of rain, today will be calmer.

We’ll be looking at partly cloudy to partly sunny skies for the northern two-thirds of the state while the south gets a good amount of sunshine. Through the early afternoon, a light snow shower will be possible in the highest elevations in our mountains. With a northwesterly, flow temperatures will run a few to a handful of degrees below average.

Highs along the Wasatch Front will range in the mid to upper 40s with Salt Lake City just getting to the 50-degree mark. By the time you get down to southern Utah, it will mainly be the mid-50s to low 60s as St. George makes a run at 70 degrees. Into tonight it will turn chilly across the board with the upper 30s for lows along the Wasatch Front with temperatures getting close to freezing down in Cedar City. In higher elevations like Park City, lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s.

For our Veterans Day, a quick-moving system will approach from the northwest. This will lead to a slight chance for some wet weather for northern Utah. If we are to find wet weather, it’s mainly going to be mountain snow with levels like or above what we had on Tuesday.

A valley rain shower will also be possible, but it’s not as likely compared to mountain snow. For central and southern Utah it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be marginally warmer than what we find today across the board.

High pressure will start to settle in Friday through the upcoming weekend. This will mean dry conditions prevailing across the state as temperatures return to above average. Highs this weekend will hover near 60 degrees in Salt Lake City as St. George will be in the low to mid-70s.