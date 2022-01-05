More wet weather for northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway to the weekend. Today has been a tale of two different days, a mess in the north while southern Utah enjoys partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for our northern Utah mountains and SW Wyoming until 5 p.m. Thursday. Within this warning, we are expecting significant snow accumulations, especially for the mountains (18-36″), and strong winds are likely as well. This will result in times of blowing snow. Use extreme caution if traveling on mountain routes.

SW Wyoming is expected to pick up 4-8″ of snow through the length of the warning. Areas prone to blowing or drifting snow, including NE Interstate 80, Sardine Summit, and Logan Canyon could see some particularly tough travel conditions.

For Cache Valley, the Wasatch Back, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, and our central mountains there is a Winter Weather Advisory that runs through 5 a.m. Thursday. While totals are not likely to be as significant as the warning, we still could see around a foot of snow for our mountain valleys (6-12″) and over half a foot (5-10″) for the Wasatch Back and Cache Valley.

Roads are expected to be snowy or slushy and we’ve seen that already through the day. If within these advisories or warnings, be prepared for winter driving conditions for the evening commute and tonight. Winter driving conditions will persist in the mountains through most of the day tomorrow.

Meanwhile, along the Wasatch Front, we have and will continue to see times of wet weather. Due to some warmer air though the type of precipitation we have seen has varied and that will continue to be the case. We have seen times of straight snow, rain/snow mix, sleet, and just rain. The chance for wet weather will continue through the afternoon into the evening which means it could be a slippery commute home.

For snow accumulations, they are more likely east of I-15. Benches may receive 3-6″ of snow. The northern Wasatch Front will likely see between 1-6″ of snow while Salt Lake, Tooele, and Utah Counties may see a trace of snow up to 3″ depending on the precipitation type.

Like we’ve already seen, exclusively snow is more likely Ogden northward. Highs along the Wasatch Front will mainly range in the upper 30s and low 40s thanks to that strong southerly wind. Lows tonight will fall into the low and mid-30s which will help drop the snow line but may stay above the valley floors in spots too.

In southern Utah, it will feel like a couple of states away. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across most of southern Utah as temperatures continue to trend upward. We’ll see more 40s with Moab returning to the low 40s while St. George will break into the 50s today. Similar weather will carry over into Thursday and Friday with each day being a couple to a few degrees warmer than the last. This means St. George could get close to 60 by Friday. Nights will still be chilly with most dropping into at least the mid-30s.