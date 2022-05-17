SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We have the chance for some thunderstorm development this afternoon in the central part of the state.

A general thunderstorm threat extends from Cache County to Iron County, and includes all areas in between like Tooele County, Castle Country, Moab, and the Uinta Basin. The cold front that tracked into Utah yesterday, stalled in Central Utah and another disturbance will run into this afternoon and that brings the chance for storms.

There is a chance for scattered storms this afternoon and evening in central Utah. The timing will be during the afternoon into the evening during the peak daytime heating. The best chance for storms will come between the I-80 & I-70 corridor today, but a lot of that will be dependent on where the stalled frontal boundary sets up. Storms today will be capable of gusty winds, small hail and lightning.

The weak front will also open the door for slightly cooler daytime highs today, considering we have been 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages for the last few days. The warmth doesn’t completely depart though, with upper 70s and low 80s expected along the Wasatch Front, 80s in Central and Eastern Utah and 90s expected in Southern Utah once again.

Southern Utah also battles increased fire danger again today. With an increased southwesterly wind, there will be a critical fire risk in northern Washington, eastern Iron, northern Kane, and most of western Garfield Counties where a Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect through 10 PM.

This warning is a result of low humidity, warm temperatures, and breezy conditions so avoid burning in these areas. We also have a Red Flag Warning posted for parts of Washington County, near Kanab, Lake Powell, and near Hanksville which will begin on Thursday. This is for our next upcoming system which will produce gusty/strong winds yet again and increase fire danger for the end of the workweek.

Speaking of Thursday, a cold front will begin to move into the Beehive State. Southern Utah won’t be the only place that sees strong winds. Temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah on Thursday, but it won’t be until Friday when the cool air is felt down south.

In the northern half of the state from late Thursday into Friday, there will be wet weather potential while southern Utah stays mostly dry and breezy. By Friday, the highs will only manage low 60s along the Wasatch Front as St. George falls back into the 80s. We’ll continue to fine-tune the details as we get closer. Into the weekend, we’re back to dry skies as temperatures warm steadily through the weekend into early next week.