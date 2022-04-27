SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah we are halfway to the weekend!

We’ve gone from seasonal to above average temperature-wise this week and the next few days will continue to bring above-average warmth across the Beehive State. Wednesday will bring some subtle changes though, before even bigger changes arrive to end the workweek.

On Wednesday, a weak disturbance will brush by the state which will lead to a slight chance of wet weather, mainly in the northernmost half of Utah. The best chance for wet weather will be from the northern Wasatch Front into southeastern Idaho, but by Wednesday afternoon isolated showers can’t be ruled out along the rest of the Wasatch Front. Wet weather will likely favor higher terrain and for those who experience wet weather, given the lack of impressive moisture, it’ll likely be light rain showers and high elevation snow. There will also be some thunderstorm potential by Wednesday afternoon with the daytime heating. Storms may produce gusty winds and lightning.

In southern Utah, there will be a little more sunshine compared to what we saw on Tuesday as it stays breezy across the state. Daytime highs in southern Utah will be very similar to Tuesday, while likely dropping a degree or a few in northern Utah. In northern Utah, outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy once again. Given the breezy, dry conditions down south, there will be an elevated fire risk so avoid any outdoor burning

On Thursday, clouds will increase again ahead of a more robust system that will move in late Thursday. It’ll be a windy day across the state with temperatures more than 10 degrees above average. From late Thursday into Friday, there will be a chance for valley rain and mountain snow in the northern half of the state. This system will usher in much cooler temperatures on Friday with below-average temperatures. The Wasatch Front will fall back into the upper 50s for highs and St. George drops a handful of degrees to around 80. Given the warmth ahead of this storm, the snow line starts quite high, above 800 feet, before dropping to around 6000 feet by Friday morning.

By Friday night into Saturday, wet weather will clear, resulting in a seasonal and sunny start to the weekend. Things become a bit unsettled by the end of the weekend into early next week as a series of disturbances could bring more moisture potential. We’ll be able to home in on these particular disturbances as we get closer. Temperature-wise daytime highs will be near or above averages to end the weekend and into next week and we’ll be looking at more breezy and windy conditions.

The takeaway? Above-average warmth continues today and tomorrow as we start to see changes in our weather.

