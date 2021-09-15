More warm temps and sunshine as more haze moves in, cooling to fall temps begin

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah and happy Wednesday, we are halfway to the weekend! It’s going to be a warm day with sunshine, but it also comes with more haze from wildfire smoke.

In the northern half of the state the smoke will lead to moderate air quality and while there will be some haze down south, air quality is expected to be good. We will see more haze filter in today and tomorrow due to a continued westerly flow. This flow will also allow for above average temperatures.

Along the Wasatch Front daytime highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s and Salt Lake City could make a run at 90 degrees! Meanwhile, down south St. George will be close to 100 while Lake Powell and Moab will be in the mid 90s. For Utah it will be breezy at times, however, winds will be stronger in southwestern Wyoming and this combined with relatively low humidity, there is a Red Flag Warning until 8 PM.

As we move into Thursday the westerly flow we have will become more southwesterly due to a quick moving system as the high pressure moves slightly southeast. Skies will remain dry with haze and above average temperatures, but the winds will pick up. For most of southern and central Utah including the southern extent into Wyoming, there will be an elevated fire risk tomorrow.

Heading into Friday with the continued southwesterly flow moisture will start to move into southern Utah. This will result in isolated showers and storms being possible, mainly in the higher terrain. For the rest of the state its more sunshine with above average temperatures continuing. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will continue to be in the mid 80s. Another product of a continued southwesterly flow is that we may get some relief from the haze.

Even bigger changes arrive for the upcoming weekend due to a couple of systems. The first one on Saturday will bring the chance for isolated showers and storms, mainly to central and southern Utah, but a shower cannot be completely ruled out in Salt Lake City.

Temperatures will also start to ease down. The second system will be arriving Sunday into Monday from the Pacific Northwest. This one will be potent and will likely bring us our first real taste of fall across the state with temperatures dropping to below seasonal averages for most! Also, on Monday as the front is moving through showers will be a possibility and we may see some snowflakes in the highest elevations across our area! Stay tuned!