More summer heat, smoky skies for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Labor Day! Even though today is the unofficial end to the summer season it won’t feel that way today, nor will the next few days. Along with the warmth, we get more haze from wildfire smoke.

Air quality remains poor and from Davis County southward through Utah County air quality today is expected to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the rest of the state gets moderate air quality. Mixed with the smoke will be abundantly sunny skies as high pressure sits over us.

Temperatures today will run about 5-10 degrees above seasonal averages in most locations. Highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the low 90s with Salt Lake City getting to 93. Down south in St. George highs will be in the triple digits.

As the high-pressure remains expect similar weather the next few days. Temperatures will also trend slightly warmer as well with mid-90s along the Wasatch Front Wednesday and possibly upper 90s Thursday. In Washington County in St. George and Zion NP, an excessive heat warning will go into effect tomorrow at noon and will last through Wednesday afternoon as daytime highs will be between 105-107 while overnight lows won’t get out of the 70s.

This weather pattern will begin to ease as we turn towards the weekend. Temperatures will come down slightly as moisture could begin to work its way back into the Beehive State. Stay tuned.

In summary, we get more summer heat with smoky skies for most of this week.

Stay ahead of the heat and poor air quality with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on air and online! We are There4you!