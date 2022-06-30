SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We’re looking at above-average daytime highs today, although slightly cooler than yesterday, with the upper 80s and low to mid-90s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and a high of 101 in St. George. Gusty winds are expected, especially linked to the thunderstorms that will be more widespread today.

The highest probability for showers and storms will favor the eastern half of the state, but scattered storms will be possible along the Wasatch Front with isolated potential existing as far north as Cache Valley, and St. George even has a possibility to see a storm this afternoon.

In southeastern Utah, deeper moisture will lead to a slight risk for excessive rainfall which could result in flash flooding. On top of that, there’s a Flood Watch in effect until 10 p.m. tonight from Grand County along the I-70 corridor down to southeastern Washington County.

Expected times of heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding. Flash flood potential at all our National Parks for normally dry washes and slot canyons increases as a result, with the chance of “probable” flash flooding, which is a number 3 on a scale of 4 ranking, for the San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National park, Canyonlands National park, Grand Staircase area, Grand Gulch, and the Glen Canyon Recreation Area.

Flash flooding will also be possible at Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, and Natural Bridges. Today is one of those days to avoid any hikes through slot canyons just in case.

Moving into tonight with the loss of daytime heating, the chance for storms will go down across the board. For our Friday, lingering storms could pack a punch and be slow-moving, so this means they could drop heavy rain over a small area quickly.

Luckily, through the day, moisture will begin shifting to the east so by the second half of the day most shower and storm activity will be east of I-15 as we stay breezy with above-average daytime highs.

Drier air will begin to work in from Friday into the July 4th weekend. This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined to Eastern Utah and isolated in nature.

At this time, the holiday weekend will see winds increasing, and that brings some fire danger, especially with the chance of fireworks being used in parts of the state. We also know as soon as fireworks become legal to light, we see a dip in air quality.

Bottom line? Scattered thunderstorm potential holds on with flash flood concerns increasing, especially in SE Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!