More smoke headed into dry weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We have made it to the end of the work-week, happy Friday! We round out the work-week with a pretty seasonal day across most of Utah, but the story continues to be the smoke that continues to move in.

The continued westerly flow will bring more and thicker smoke into the Beehive State tonight into tomorrow with the higher concentrations being in the northern and central half of the state. Along and west of the Wasatch Front air quality will remain poor at “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

East of the Wasatch and in southern Utah air quality is projected to be moderate today from the smoke and elevated ozone levels.

Highs along the Wasatch Front will mainly reach the mid to upper 80s with higher terrain seeing 70s. Down south it will be hot with temperatures above 100 in St. George and even Cedar City will make the low 90s!

A dry cold front arrives tonight into Saturday which will knock down the daytime highs down slightly for the Wasatch Front on Saturday. Winds may kick up a bit, but just about all of the available moisture has been pushed east of Utah from the westerly flow.

By Sunday winds look to switch more out of the southwest which could help alleviate the smoke in parts of the state. By Monday a surge of moisture will be possible as winds continue to switch to more southerly.

The bottom line? It’s more pockets of thicker smoke today leading to poor air quality while skies are dry.

Make sure you stay ahead of the smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!