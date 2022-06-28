SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, you are having a terrific Tuesday! After a hot day yesterday, we’ll crank up the heat, even more, today with what will likely be the hottest day over the next 7-day stretch. Daytime highs will range about 10-15 degrees above average for most of the state with plenty of the 90s across the Beehive State as Salt Lake City and St. George both climb to over 100 degrees.

Salt Lake City will see a daytime high of 101 while St. George will reach 105. Neither are records, but that’s hot no matter how you slice it. Even Logan has the potential to reach the mid-90s while Park City and Evanston will approach 90!

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for most of the day, but with a little more moisture moving in with a return of a southerly flow, we’ll see more isolated showers and thunderstorms develop. During the afternoon storms will favor eastern and southern Utah, mainly east of I-15, but with a weak front dipping into northern Utah later on, combined with a little moisture moving in could result in isolated showers and storms in northern Utah late this afternoon and evening.

With the front dipping in, we’ll also see increased winds across the state with winds increasing first in the north and then down south by later on today.

Monsoonal moisture will continue to flow in for our Wednesday as the weak cold front stalls in northern Utah. Tomorrow won’t be as hot compared to today, but temperatures will still run above average. The increased moisture will also lead to better coverage of showers and thunderstorms becoming more scattered across the state.

In southern Utah, deeper moisture will lead to a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in parts of southwestern Utah and an increased risk for flash flooding at our national parks so keep that in mind if you have any hikes planned, especially in slot canyons.

Thursday will look very similar to what we get on Wednesday, but through the day moisture will begin shifting to the east so by the second half of the day most shower and storm activity will be east of I-15 as we stay breezy with above-average daytime highs.

Drier air will begin to work in from Friday into the July 4th weekend. This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined down in southeastern Utah. There’s a chance we could see another surge of moisture by late in the weekend into next week, but models have been inconsistent, so we’ll follow closely.

Bottom line? Daytime highs soar above average today, with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening, and overnight.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!