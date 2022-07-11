SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah I hope your week is off to a great start! In northern Utah, we’ll see a sliver of relief from the extremely high temperatures today, but it will still be hot with the mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front.

Meanwhile, in southern Utah, the heat will continue to increase with plenty of the 90s and triple digits in central and southern Utah. In St. George, we’ll approach 110 this afternoon.

Winds will be breezy at times; however, winds will be calmer compared to the weekend. Due to the several fires, we have, skies will be smoky in spots with moderate air quality for most locations that measure air quality. Winds will be predominately out of the northwest and west so if you’re to the east or southeast of the ongoing fires, that’s where the bulk of the concentrations will be.

Outside of smoke, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Thankfully, monsoon moisture will begin to work its way back into the Beehive State in the coming days. As for today, we’ll have enough moisture for isolated showers and storms east of I-15 today with storms generally favoring the higher terrain along and just east of I-15.

In southeastern Utah where moisture is a little more abundant, heavy rainfall will be possible. With the return of thunderstorm potential, so does the risk of flash flooding at our parks in southern Utah so be mindful of that.

High pressure will lead to even more heat for all this week as most of this week will be spent with temperatures roughly 5-10 degrees above average across the board. The high pressure will continue to pull in moisture. By Tuesday we could see a few storms as far north as the northern Wasatch Front and by Wednesday, even northern Utah looks to have a slight chance.

The moisture content in southern Utah looks to remain healthy through the second half of the week but could dip slightly on Thursday before another surge potentially arrives Friday into the weekend. Stay tuned! Either way, the heat isn’t going anywhere and with how dry it’s been, be aware of the ongoing fire risk.