More heat as isolated storms move in, cooling trends begins

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! We get more heat across Utah today, but today brings changes. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the Beehive State and in the northern two-thirds of Utah, northeastern Nevada, southern Idaho, and parts of southwestern Wyoming are included in a marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon & evening.

While it’s a low risk for severe weather, it does mean that isolated severe storms will be possible with the main threats being strong winds, small hail, and brief heavy rain.

In the southern half of the state a few strong, mostly dry high based storms will be possible and those could produce gusty winds. Storms will start early this afternoon mainly in the high terrain, but as the after moves on showers and storms may move into the valleys. We’ll keep the chance for storms through the afternoon and evening before fading tonight.

Outside of storms skies will be partly cloudy in the north and mostly sunny in the south. Highs will range between 5 and 10 degrees above average with the Wasatch Front reaching the low and mid 90s while down in St. George highs will hover near 100. Air quality will remain an issue for the central and northern half of the state, but the southerly flow is helping to push it out of here. By tomorrow we should see an improvement in our air quality across the board.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for the beginning of the weekend with the best chance for storms coming in the afternoon. Storms will favor the central half of the state between Salt Lake City and I-70, but an isolated storm will still be possible in most spots. Like today, some strong storms cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures tomorrow will also run cooler for the Wasatch Front with highs near seasonal averages expected in the low to mid 80s with Salt Lake City getting to 83. In St. George highs near 100 will remain. If you’re headed to the BYU vs. Utah game tomorrow keep in mind isolated storms will be possible from the afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will begin to go down past sundown and any chance of rain looks to be over by the end of the game.

Past tomorrow afternoon moisture will start moving away and the chance for storms will begin to go down. An additional quick moving system may produce a few quick hitting showers in parts of the state late Sunday, but for most we end the weekend and start next week with sunshine.

Highs will stay close to average in the north with more heat in the south. Unfortunately, more smoke may move back in early next week as winds will become more westerly compared to southerly like we have now.