More haze and seasonal temps for MLK Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! As most of us enjoy the long holiday weekend, the air quality will remain quite poor once again. This inversion still sticks around for another day of poor air quality with Salt Lake County being under the unhealthy for sensitive groups category (code orange day).

The rest of the Wasatch Front and Tooele County will be under the moderate category. If you are sensitive to pollution reduce your time outside. The inversion will also keep our temperatures near our seasonal averages for another comfortable day outside if we are spending it outdoors.

In northern Utah, we’ll see temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with central and southern Utah hanging around those 40s and 50s thanks to those partly sunny skies. While there will be a bit more cloud cover throughout the state, precipitation is expected to be nonexistent.

For the folks heading into the mountains to hit the slopes, expect slightly warmer conditions with most resorts having highs near the freezing mark by the early afternoon. Sunshine will be plentiful there.

In short, the holiday weekend ends the same way it started with haze and seasonal temperatures.

