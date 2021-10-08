More active weather Saturday with another storm system looming

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! After an active day today with the potential for strong storms and flash flooding, we will be keeping active weather in the forecast tonight into tomorrow. While wet weather won’t be as widespread, we’ll still see scattered showers through the day tomorrow.

With even colder air filtering in we will also see the snow levels drop from 9000ft. today to possibly below 8000ft. tomorrow. This means we some accumulations will be possible in the cottonwoods and rain/snow mix will be possible even down in Bryce Canyon. Temperature-wise highs will be in the 50s for the Wasatch Front with a chilly wind, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wasatch Back and even down south it will be 60s and low 70 at the most.

Skies will start to dry out Saturday night into Sunday as it turns chilly to cold. Where moisture lingers in the higher elevations hit or miss snow showers will remain possible. Lows will fall into the low 40s for Salt Lake City and even will dip to the mid and upper 40s in St. George while Logan and higher areas will approach freezing!

By Sunday we should return a decent amount of sunshine across the state with temperatures ranging a little above what we find tomorrow. This break in the weather though won’t be lasting though as an even stronger storm system arrives early next week.

The chance for wet weather will increase again with temperatures taking even more of a dive. This will result in the potential for snow levels dropping to the benches and possibly into the Valleys as well! Stay tuned.