More above average temperatures and smoky skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, we are halfway to the weekend! For today we get more heat and more smoke. Not only will it just be summer heat, but over the next couple of days we will be in record territory.

For today in southern Utah, St. George will reach 107 this afternoon which is 3 degrees above the previous record of 104! Lower Washington County remains in an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Within the warning daytime highs today will range between 106 to 109.

While the heat won’t be record breaking in Salt Lake City, the temperature will hit 95 this afternoon which is 11 degrees above average. For the rest of the Wasatch Front highs will be in the low to mid 90s. In higher elevations like Park City, highs will be in the mid 80s.

The smoke continues to linger as the high pressure heating us up keeps it here. Air quality will remain poor and from Ogden south through Provo and even east of the Wasatch, it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups as the rest of the state deals with moderate air quality. All the smoke today will be mixed with mostly sunny skies across the Beehive State.

We’ll start to see some changes to our weather starting tomorrow. The high-pressure will start to move farther southeast which will result in us getting a southwesterly flow. This should help thin out some of the smoke, but with mostly sunny skies in central and northern Utah it will be even hotter. The high tomorrow in Salt Lake City will head for 97 which would be a record for us.

Meanwhile, it will be hot in the south with more triple digit heat in St. George, but that southwesterly flow will help moisture move in leading to a bit more cloud coverage. Highs will ease back a couple of degrees and by the second half of the day we could see some showers, mainly in the higher terrain in southern Utah.

As we turn towards the weekend a system will approach from our west. This combined with a bump in moisture we could see isolated showers and storms Friday into Saturday with temperatures easing back closer to seasonal averages.

The takeaway? We get more smoke and high heat the next couple of days before some potential relief into the weekend.

Stay ahead of the continued smoke and near record heat with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on air and online! We are There4You!