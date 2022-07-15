SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We are closing out the end of the work week with the potential for some storms yet again! Deep moisture has funneled into the state throughout the work week, and like yesterday, we have some potential for flash flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect now through 9 p.m. today and includes Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah, and Western Canyonlands.

Flood Watches are issued when there is a higher-than-normal risk of widespread, life-threatening flash flooding. Outside of the flood watch, the weather prediction center has placed the southern 2/3rds of Utah at a slight risk for excessive rainfall that could Leat to flash flooding.

In northern Utah, we saw showers early in the day already due to a weak passing system, but we could see additional isolated storms flare up this afternoon and evening so continue to keep your eyes to the sky. Daytime highs will come down by a degree or two in northern Utah, but a high slightly above average in Salt Lake City still looks likely in the upper 90s. Meanwhile, southern Utah will see similar temperatures compared to the last few days.

Moisture will take a slight dip on Saturday and Sunday so storms won’t be as plentiful, but the heat will be. Dangerous heat returns next week, with another stretch of triple digits in the north and south.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, an additional surge of moisture looks possible. Through most of next week, it looks like we’ll see occasional surges of moisture from the south so there will likely be isolated showers in spots across the state while the heat sticks around.

Bottom line? Slightly less heat today with more scattered monsoon thunderstorms with the potential for flash flooding in southern Utah.



