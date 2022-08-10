SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Showers and thunderstorms are on the rise statewide Wednesday and monsoonal moisture arrives in northern Utah. Clouds and light showers are prevalent along the Wasatch Front this morning, thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible statewide with most of the moisture along the western side of the Beehive State. Flood watches have been issued, once again, for southwest Utah where heavy rains could cause flash flooding. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot with moisture moving in, highs will be in the mid-90s for northern Utah and upper 90’s for St. George.

Moving towards the weekend, little change to the overall weather pattern is expected. Monsoon moisture will remain over Utah Thursday and Friday and additional showers and storms are expected, mainly in the afternoon and evening, with the same pattern over the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for the Wasatch Front through that time and should bottom out Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

For next week, moisture will continue to move around the high-pressure ridge situated to the east. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast, for now, through at least Wednesday. However, long-range forecasts continue to show impacts statewide from the monsoon into the following weekend. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line? This next round of the Monsoon is sticking around for a while. The added moisture will keep the high heat at bay.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online!