Moderate air as we head into weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Our weather hasn’t thrown much variety at us this week and that will continue to be the case into the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

A weak cold front moved through last night and while there was a little reprieve in the haze for some of our northern Utah valleys, it won’t be keeping it that way. Air quality this afternoon is expected to be back to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for Utah, Cache, Salt Lake, and Tooele Counties while the rest of our northern valleys see “moderate” air quality. A northwesterly flow this weekend may help some valleys, but the forecast through Sunday keeps the unhealthy air around in at least Salt Lake and Cache Counties.

The front that moved through will at least help temperatures be closer to seasonal averages today. We’ll top out in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front, the Wasatch Back will see mid-30s, southern Utah will be more-so in the 40s except for Lake Powell, Kanab, and St. George that will see highs in the 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state. Into tonight low temperatures will drop to at least freezing for almost all the state. Most valleys will see the 20s while mountain valleys will drop into the teens.

As we move through the holiday weekend it’s going to be more wash, rinse, and then repeat as high pressure refuses to budge. A mostly dry and pretty seasonal pattern will likely stick around through most of next week as well.