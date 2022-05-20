SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek and it’s very different from how we started our work week with above-average warmth. Temperatures statewide will run more than 10 degrees below average following the robust cold front that blew through the Beehive State yesterday.

The drastic drop in daytime highs means unseasonably cool temperatures today with numbers only climbing into the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, as well as in Central and Eastern Utah. The 60s will pop up in South Central and SE Utah, while St. George will top out in the 70s.

We also hold onto cool overnight lows and a Hard Freeze Warning that will go into effect for Bear Lake and the Bear River Valley along the Wasatch Back, and in the Sanpete Valley.

Lows could once again drop to 25° in these areas, so gardeners take note! Freezing temperatures will also be possible in the Uinta Basin and Cache Valley tonight while areas of patchy frost will be possible along the Wasatch Front as lows will fall into the mid and upper 30s.

The winds remain gusty in the extreme southern part of our state today, and thus, fire danger is still elevated. A Red Flag Warning remains for lower Washington County including St. George and Zion NP continues through Friday, that’s also the case for Kane County and Southeast Utah from Moab to Bluff. Avoid burning today as any fire that sparks will likely spread quickly.

In the northern half of the state, we have wet weather potential with a slight chance for isolated showers today. Meanwhile, thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening today.

We also get a weak disturbance Saturday that keeps us unsettled with a slight chance of a storm bubbling up, predominately in the higher terrain. If you plan to get out and recreate, eyes to the skies because activity is most likely to occur in the higher terrain.

A gradual warming trend kicks off Saturday and holds through the weekend where we’ll warm up about 3-5 degrees each day, then Monday will be like Sunday. A more robust warm-up is in store by the middle of next week.

Bottom line? We wrap the work week with a noticeable change in temperature, breezy conditions, and the chance of a storm in the Northern half of Utah.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!