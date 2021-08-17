Major weather changes targeting Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! Are you ready for some big weather changes in Utah?

We start today with smoke-filled skies and we will see above-average heat once again along the Wasatch Front and average heat in Central and Southern Utah.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s throughout the state with a few triple digits in Moab and St. George. Expect increasing cloud cover through the day with windy conditions expected and some blowing dust.

Air quality will still be an issue due to wildfire smoke and many counties in Northern Utah could see air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups. Winds will try to push thicker smoke north through the day.

The day takes a turn as a sharp cold front approaches the state. Ahead of the cold front that pushes into Northern Utah into the evening, we will see gusty winds and increasing moisture with a southwest flow.

As the front moves into Utah, it provides lift which will allow for strong thunderstorms, some of which that could reach severe status and prompt weather warnings.

We have a large part of Utah in the “marginal” risk for storms. These storms bring the possibility of heavy rain, abundant lightning, and damaging winds.

What does marginal risk from @NWSSPC mean for #Utah ? Tomorrow a bulk of us see evening t-storms, some of which become #severe w/ heavy rain, damaging winds, abundant lighting & hail up to 1"



This is a result of a cold front pushing into UT-stay weather aware! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/99fZ85ymrJ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 16, 2021

Rain showers will linger following the cold front in the evening into the overnight, and northerly winds behind the front will help bring cleaner and cooler air into the beehive state.

Temperatures will see more than a 20-degree drop heading into Wednesday with daytime highs staying in the 70s along the Wasatch Front.

This weather system is already prompting weather warnings in parts of the state. We have been dry for about the last two weeks in Northern Utah, and with our dry conditions and incoming storms promising gusty winds and plenty of lightning, fire danger increases today.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect at noon for the West Desert, Wasatch and Central Mountains, and much of Northern and Central Utah.

On the other end of the spectrum, a flash flood watch will go into effect for Central and Southern Utah for the afternoon and evening.

Storms aided by daytime heating will produce heavy rain with high flash flood potential in many popular spots. Arches, Canyonlands, and Zion have a “probable” risk of flash flooding Tuesday with areas like Grand Staircase, Capitol Reef, the San Rafael Swell, Bryce Canyon, and near Lake Powell facing an “expected” flash flood risk today.

There’s a lot going on in the Utah weather world today, so to stay on top of changing conditions, stay with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!