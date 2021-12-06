Light showers expected during the early evening, with colder low temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we continue our Monday, it really starts to feel more like December as the cooler air and cloud cover hold on tight. This system still is expected to bring in shower activity during the evening time but given its slight splitting, most of the action will be centered around the southern Wasatch Front and central Utah.

These showers are not going to be soakers but do provide some much-needed moisture that we have been needing. The best chances for rain will be during the evening and overnight hours. Rain amounts will range from a few hundredths of an inch to a quarter inch for the heaviest bands.

For the higher elevations, we can expect to see around 2-4 inches of snow for most of the resorts and maybe an inch in the higher mountain valleys. So, morning commutes in higher elevation areas may be a bit slick.

We are expecting to see another day of colder low temperatures with most sitting in the 20s and 30s.

Looking ahead at Tuesday we see our weather drying up for a midweek break.

In short, some light wet weather is in store for us and it is much needed.

