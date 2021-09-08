Late-season heat dome to impact Utah on Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Wednesday Utah! On the books for us is another day of smoke and heat as we continue to see this late-season heat dome still take hold of our area for the week. This high-pressure system drag in wildfire smoke that continues to degrade our air quality into unhealthy levels for many across the intermountain west.

Many in northern Utah are expecting to see air quality in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups category and in southern Utah, we will teeter between the good and moderate air quality categories. But that’s not the only thing we will need to stay vigilant of in southern Utah, as we will see temperatures in the mid 100s during the afternoon hours.

We have an excessive heat warning in place until 9 pm tonight, meaning that we will need to stay as hydrated and cool as possible if sensitive to the heat. In northern Utah, we will be hot but not to the point of a warning for it as most of us will see temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

In short, another day of heat and smoke will be expected for many across our area.

Thanks to a stubborn high-pressure we'll be getting some serious September heat the next few days in the Beehive State with temperatures running about 10 degrees above normal. Thankfully, temperatures look to trend down slightly by the weekend. @AlanaBrophyNews @cesar_wx pic.twitter.com/GNldMmFFSU — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 7, 2021

