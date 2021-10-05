Last mild day: Wet day ahead for much of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s a soggy start to the day for Southern Utah, with cloud cover and moisture surging North and East as we make it through the day. Changes are here, and we will start to feel them throughout the workweek.

An upper-level low is on the move and that brings showers and thunderstorms our way with the best chance for wet weather is in the southern half of the state. With moisture on the move through the day, we won’t likely see the chance for rain showers won’t be until the afternoon hours in the northern half of the state.

Heavy rain is possible in Southern Utah, with the Storm Prediction Center issuing a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. It’s a good day to stay away from burn scars, slot canyons, creeks, and washes with the potential for flash flooding listed in the “probable” category.

Two waves of moisture are expected, the first hitting the South first and pushing toward the Wasatch Front through the day, and the second will bring the chance of heavy rain to Eastern Utah through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures have been above average since the weekend, and our southerly flow will keep it mild today. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s, but with plenty of cloud cover down south with rain, cooler conditions are expected and will run about 5-10 degrees cooler, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday brings the chance for isolated storms, and an unsettled rest of the workweek is ahead. Another system moves through Thursday into the start of the weekend bringing a good chance for scattered showers Friday, with cooler temperatures ahead.

Bottom line? It’s our last mild day for the year, with wet weather on deck all day for Southern Utah, and the chance of showers for Northern Utah by the afternoon.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team on-air and online, we are There4You!