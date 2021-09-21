Last day of astronomical summer to be cooler in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! Starting off our day we do expect to stay on the chilly side with many higher elevation valleys under a hard freeze warning until 9 a.m.

I would not be surprised if some areas see frost as well, so warming up the car in the morning will definitely be a good move. Our northerly winds will still bring in dry cooler air into our area as we again expect to see temperatures slightly below average in northern Utah and near average in southern Utah.

Temperatures will range around the 70s and 80s with St. George being in the 90s. One other benefit we see from the northerly winds is that it will not bring in any smoke meaning we will see a very clear day with great air quality again. Enjoy this beautiful air quality as we may see a return of smoke later on in the week.

With the warming temperatures, an abundance of sunshine, and smokeless air, outdoor meals should definitely be on the menu.

In short, a great last day of astronomical summer is in store so enjoy it!

Stay ahead of all the weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!