Isolated storms begin to move in, with risk of severe storms in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve! Active weather will continue for us today with a quick-moving system moving across our area today. This will result in isolated showers and storms being possible, mainly from I-70 northward.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out in southern Utah in the higher elevations though. With the chance for storms in the northern half of the state, there’s also a marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon into the evening for parts of northeast Nevada, northwest Utah (including the northern Wasatch Front), southeast Idaho, and western Wyoming.

A marginal risk is a level 1 of 5 risk and means low risk, but a risk nonetheless. If a storm were to become severe potential threats would include strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Thunderstorms within the marginal risk look to develop near the NV/UT line between 2 to 4 this afternoon and will move northeastward towards the Wasatch Front this evening between 7 and 9, then will move into Wyoming tonight.

Outside of any wet weather, today’s skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with temperatures being very similar to yesterday. The high in Salt Lake City will reach 73 while for most in the south highs will range in the 70s with low 80s in St. George. The chance for stronger storms will go down tonight as we lose the instability from the daytime heating. However, the chance for wet weather will be increasing everywhere as another, more potent system arrives from the Pacific Northwest tomorrow and Saturday.

Tomorrow will bring widespread wet weather to the state and it will be cooler across the board. Highs will be in the 60s for the Wasatch Front, 50s for the Wasatch Back, and St. George will only see low 70s. Snow levels will also begin to drop as the system moves in.

Wet weather will begin to exit the state by the second half of the state Saturday, then we get calmer weather for Sunday with sunshine. That sunshine will be short-lived though as an even stronger system is set to arrive early next week. This will bring cold rain and the chance for mountain and valley snow! We’ll keep you posted on that!

The takeaway? We get more isolated storms today with a small risk for strong storms in northern Utah.

Stay on top of all our weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4 You!