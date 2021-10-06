Isolated showers linger midweek with cooler temperatures ahead for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, friends! We are dealing with unsettled conditions in the Northern half of the state today, so isolated showers will linger for our Wednesday. An area of low pressure exiting the state will allow for some wet weather to start our day in the North, while Southern Utah dries out a little bit for the afternoon and evening.

We saw this low enter Utah Tuesday, and bring gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of the Beehive State. Below is a timelapse of heavy rain moving across St. George on Tuesday.

The most active portion of the state for today will be Northwestern Utah as the low pressure continues to move northward. You can expect cooler and partly cloudy conditions with those daytime highs running about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Northern and Central Utah, while a few mid to upper 70 degree highs pop up in Southern Utah.

A series of weather disturbances keep active skies around for the next several days. Thursday brings another round for wet weather, with the chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible for Northern and central Utah, and the slight chance and in the higher elevations down south. Our next storm rolls through by the end of the workweek and into the start of the weekend. This storm system ushers in colder air and more rain. Mountain snow levels will also drop with this storm. Highs will dip to the mid-50s for the Wasatch Front and low 70s for the southwest desert St. George.

The bottom line? Isolated showers are possible for Northern Utah, with slightly cooler temperatures from the past few days.

Stay ahead of weather changes this week with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!