SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We’re seeing a nice break from the high heat along the Wasatch Front today, highs will approach the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

After some lingering showers up north Tuesday morning, isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and abundant lightning. Overall coverage and severity will likely be less than what we saw Monday evening.

A drier airmass is expected to settle into Northern Utah midweek with warming temperatures. Some isolated storms remain possible over Central and Southern Utah through this time. Daytime highs will rebound into the mid-90s for the Wasatch Front through Thursday, and into the low triple-digits for St. George.

Moisture will return statewide later in the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon.

Monsoonal moisture being swept northward around the Four Corner High will continue to bring scattered showers into the weekend, as well.

With moisture in place over the weekend, temperatures are expected to trend near or slightly below seasonal averages. Unsettled weather is forecast to stick around into next week.

Bottom Line? The trend will be for warmer and drier weather after storms Tuesday through midweek. Active weather returning Thursday afternoon.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!