Is the smoke in Utah going to lift soon?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! A warming trend begins today with temperatures climbing a little closer to the season average of 94 in Salt Lake City.

Unfortunately, smoke is going to continue to cause air quality and visibility impacts today.

Wildfire smoke continues to encompass Utah with the help of a westerly flow and the thickest smoke will target Eastern and Central Utah to start our Tuesday, with noticeable effects along the Wasatch Front.

Air quality concerns linger with air forecasted to hit the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category throughout Northern and Eastern Utah, with “moderate” air expected in Southern Utah.

A passing cold front cooled temperatures for the start of the week, but high pressure remains over the intermountain West, so warmer temperatures are on deck with a warming trend through the end of the workweek. Daytime highs will ranger the upper 80s to the low 90s along the Wasatch Front.

Central Utah will see low 90s, with Southern Utah hitting the 90s and triple digits depending on elevation. An increase of moisture in Southern Utah could bring the chance an isolated storm over the Southern mountains and near St. George and/or Kanab.

Bottom Line? Smoke-filled skies and warmer temps are on the way for your Tuesday!

Wow.



Smoke allowing for the reds & oranges to pop (longer light wavelengths that can pass through smoke) over Lake Point tonight.



📸: Ed Newman

📍: Lake Point, Utah @abc4utah #utwx #sunset #smoke pic.twitter.com/a3LeY6YRry — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 10, 2021

