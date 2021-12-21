Inversion bringing unhealthy air and cold temps to Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! We have another day of sunshine in store for us thanks to the high-pressure system but our inversion will also hang around. The poor air quality continues with the inversion holding on strong throughout the day which will lead for a significant portion of northern Utah to see very poor air quality.

I know many of us have been wanting to see snow in the valleys but this has led to an intensifying inversion setup. This will be the reason why we will see many under a code orange day with the air quality being unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Temperatures will also be on the cooler side again for many in northern Utah where we will see our daytime highs hang around the 20s and 30s for most of the day while southern Utah will be in the 40s and 50s. A mostly sunny day will have most of us breaking out the sunglasses again as that snow on the ground will really pick up that glare! Given the nice dry stretch again, getting a car wash will not be a bad move.

In short, a cool day with poor air quality for northern Utah is in play for us.

