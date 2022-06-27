SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your week is off to a great start! It’s going to be a hot one across the Beehive State with temperatures ranging about 5-15 degrees above average in most locations.

Along the Wasatch Front daytime highs will reach the mid and upper 90s, the Wasatch Back will see mid-80s, and southern Utah will mainly range in the 90s with St. George climbing above the century mark at 103. For most skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but as we’ve seen in recent days there will be storm potential this afternoon and evening in spots.

In the southern two-thirds of the state, isolated showers and storms will be possible, but we won’t see as many compared to what we had on Sunday. Storms may develop anywhere from the Uinta Basin even down to Washington County.

The reason we won’t see as much coverage today is due to a ridge of high pressure just to our west that has helped push some of the deeper moisture away to our east. Storms that do develop today could do one of two things, produce locally heavy rainfall, mainly east of -15, but some storms could be dry which could lead to additional fires. Keep in mind, that flash flooding remains at least a possibility at most of our parks today.

The high pressure will start to shift to the south tomorrow, allowing for more of a southerly flow. This means we’ll crank up the temperatures a few more degrees compared to today when SLC could easily reach or exceed 100 degrees. Storm potential will continue in the southern two-thirds of the state, but with the cold front shifting south a weak front will slide in from the north.

This combined with a slight uptick in moisture could result in a few thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow in northern Utah and along the Wasatch Front.

Wednesday will be a warm and windy day, but it won’t be as hot compared to Tuesday. There’s a chance that we see a bit of an uptick in storm activity especially in southern Utah with more moisture being present. As we look to close out the week the breezy conditions and summer heat will be sticking around with possibly another surge of monsoon moisture looming this weekend. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Cranking up the heat across the Beehive State as we continue to see chances for hit-or-miss monsoon thunderstorms.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!