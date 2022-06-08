SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend! High pressure continues to take control and that means our temperatures are going to be increasing for the next several days.

Today, we will see highs along the Wasatch Front climb into the upper 80s with maybe a few spots getting to 90, including Salt Lake City. Down south, Cedar City will approach 90 degrees on Wednesday, and down in St. George, the daytime high is likely to clear the century mark again coming in at 102!

The heat will be on with a run of back-to-back triple-digit days in Washington County. Highs each day are expected to be over 100 with Saturday likely being the hottest with a high that could make it to 107!

With the heat down in St. George, the National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Watch for lower Washington County from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Daytime highs on both Friday and Saturday will range between 104-108 and there won’t be much relief at night with lows only in the mid-70s. Make sure you are prepared for the heat down south.

Along the Wasatch Front, the highs will go from the low and mid-90s Thursday and Friday to possibly upper 90s by Saturday. Even Park City could see the daytime highs climb into the mid-80s by Saturday.

With the record high being 98 in SLC on Saturday, we’ll be challenging that record with a chance to beat it. Friday and Saturday will see near or above record heat in Cedar City with highs in the low to mid-90s with the record high for both days being 93.

Winds look to increase Saturday in Southern Utah, so expect gusty conditions through the weekend and early next week. With this above-average heat, fire fuels drying out, and winds amping up, fire danger will rise. Be extra careful in the outdoors as flames would spread quickly.

The strong ridge of high pressure will begin to break down by the end of the weekend. This will potentially open the door to a cold front arriving between Sunday into Monday. At this point, it looks like temperatures will come down across the board by Monday.

There will also be a shot of seeing some wet weather late Sunday into Monday as well as the cold front moves through in Northern Utah. Temperatures look to cool off by about 15 degrees on Monday in northern Utah compared to Sunday while southern Utah will cool off by about 5-10 degrees.

Bottom line? High pressure will continue to bring increasing heat for the remainder of the workweek.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!