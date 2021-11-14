How will your Sunday weather look?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!

The nice, warm conditions continue thanks to all of that great high pressure that keeps us under clear and calm skies. It’s the perfect day to head outside and enjoy the great weather as most of us will be seeing temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Some clouds will hang around, but we’ll have a mostly sunny day. So if you’re planning to have a nice brunch or even just a nice picnic, this would be the day!

We’re also expecting calm winds to compliment this perfect Sunday. If you’re heading outdoors, the above-average temperatures will follow as well, so hiking would be a great activity to enjoy today.

In short, we’ll have a great and warm Sunday to close out the weekend.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!