How will your holiday weekend weather look?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The weekend is finally here and it will be another dry one for us!

We are expecting to have our high-pressure system stick over us for the next few days, giving us an abundance of sunshine.

Unfortunately, this will also keep the inversion on top of us, continuing to provide poor air quality. Moderate air quality throughout the Wasatch Front and even parts of the Uinta Basin is expected to stick around. This will cause some individuals with respiratory issues some concern as the smoggy air can cause issues to flare up.

We expect to see a slight warm-up through this weekend with temps in northern and central Utah ranging around the mid 40s to low 50s and even St. George hitting around the mid 60s. Winds will be light for most areas with a slight breeze in parts of northern Utah.

If you’re planning to travel by road or plane, conditions will be great with no real inclement weather across most of the country. As a heads up, be sure to layer up despite the mild temperatures in the afternoon as the mornings will start off quite chilly! Lows are expected to hover around the upper 20s and mid 30s for most of us. So layers will be our friends!

In short, plenty of sunshine with above-average highs is expected, but air quality will suffer due to a long duration inversion.

