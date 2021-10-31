How will your Halloween weather look tonight?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Halloween Utah!

We’re expecting another day of clouds hanging around, seasonal temperatures, and a few spotty showers in northern Utah. This is all thanks to a small weather system that is meandering through our area. This is the source of the clouds that will stick around, with some spotty showers around the Wasatch Front.

The location that will see the best potential for the rain will be from Ogden northwards. The Cache Valley, thanks to the slightly southerly flow, will see lingering showers throughout the day, so an umbrella may be needed if you’re planning to go out trick-or-treating today.

The rest of Utah will see even fewer chances of rain, if not completely bone dry weather. The temperatures for most of us will hover around the mid 60s to mid 70s despite the cloud cover.

As the day begins to wind down, we can expect temperatures to drop into the 50s when trick-or-treaters will be out and about. A light sweater may be necessary to stay comfortable.

In short, another great day for most Utahns with spotty showers in northern Utah for our Halloween.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.