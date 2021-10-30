How will the weather look this Halloween weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Want to hear something spooky? We all have a skeleton inside of us, and we have both tricks and treats for Halloween weekend!

Saturday ushers in some treats which is great news for trick-or-treaters, with pleasant fall weather and slightly above average temperatures. While the day will start with sunshine, we see clouds starting to stream in midday with weather changes underway. Our ridge of high pressure starts to break down through the day as a storm system approaches from the northwest.

As clouds push into Northern and Central Utah, it may start to feel more festive with cloud cover setting the tone for the evening. Skies look to remain dry, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the northernmost half of the state. The system decides to spend the holiday in the Beehive state and some isolated showers are possible on Halloween in Central and Northern Utah. Temperatures will also come back down to or hit just below seasonal averages.

Unsettled weather will carry over into the beginning of November. Monday looks mostly dry after Sunday’s system moves away, but we cannot rule out the chance for a few additional showers. A more potent system arrives to bring another round of wet weather on Tuesday.

Like Sunday, the best chance for wet weather will be in Central and Northern Utah, but a few showers will be possible down south, especially in the higher terrain. A shower or two may linger into Wednesday, but another storm system wants to take shape for the end of the workweek.

The active pattern will keep things interesting as we welcome in November! Bottom line? Mother Nature has a few tricks up her sleeve for Halloween, but Saturday looks ghoulishly good!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!