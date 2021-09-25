How will the weather look this fall weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah!

It’s our first autumn weekend of the year and you can expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures to feel a bit more summer-like with a warming trend underway.

A more westerly flow today means wildfire smoke will still plague our skies, so expect hazy sunshine and air quality in the moderate category for places such as Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Carbon counties.

Warmer conditions will bring temperatures in the mid 80s for Northern and Central Utah, and a few spots such as Lake Powell, Moab and St. George. It will remain warm with low to mid 90s expected in St. George through Monday.

You can expect mostly sunny skies through most of the state, but in the southern half of the state, we could see some changes by the end of the weekend with some isolated storms. The storms would be triggered by an area of low pressure moving through Arizona which may be able to pull up enough moisture to add a small chance of rain in the southernmost part of Utah on Sunday.

Any rain we see would favor higher elevations, but some storms could hold together and roll into a few valleys. Also, with additional cloud cover, temperatures will slightly cool in the southern Utah cities.

We’ll start next week with above-average warmth and conditions will shift with gusty winds Tuesday and increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system. A low from the Pacific North will make temperatures tumble and bring in a shot of precipitation potential. Time will tell!

Bottom line? A gorgeous Autumn weekend ahead with summer-like warmth and hazy skies.

Stay on top of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!