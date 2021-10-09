How long will the storms last this weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah!

We’ve received a much-needed dose of wet weather statewide with a healthy storm that lingers into the first part of our weekend! While wet weather won’t be as widespread, we’ll still see scattered showers through today and tomorrow.

With even colder air filtering in, we’ll see the snow levels drop from 9000 feet to 7500 feet by noontime. This means some accumulations will be possible in the Cottonwood Canyons and a mix of rain and snow will be possible, even down in Bryce Canyon. Temperature-wise, highs will be in the 50s for the Wasatch Front with a chilly wind, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wasatch Back and down south, it’ll be 60s and low 70s at the most.

Skies will start to dry out tonight into Sunday as it turns chilly to cold. Where moisture lingers in the higher elevations, hit or miss snow showers will remain possible. Lows will fall into the low 40s for Salt Lake City and will even dip to the mid and upper 40s in St. George, while Logan and higher areas will approach freezing!

We’ll dry out a bit by the close of the weekend. By Sunday we should return a decent amount of sunshine across the state with temperatures. This break in the weather won’t last long though, as an even stronger storm system arrives early next week. The chance for wet weather will increase again with temperatures taking even more of a dive. This will result in the potential for snow levels dropping to the benches and possibly into the Valleys as well! Stay tuned.

Bottom Line? The first of the weekend will be wet, but expect a cooler, prettier Sunday ahead!

Stay on top of all our weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4 You!