How chilly and windy will the weekend be?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!

We’re expecting to see a great day temperature-wise as the cooler air is making its way in with this large weather system.

The not-so-great thing about the weather system is that it’ll bring in very gusty winds for us throughout the afternoon and evening timeframe. These winds will be associated with a cold front moving in from the Pacific Northwest. The winds will begin early but will become stronger in the latter part of the day, where we can expect speeds around 15-25 mph and with locally stronger wind gusts.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind watch for Utah Valley for the day beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at midnight. This area can expect to see wind speeds of 25-35 mph with wind gusts reaching near 60 mph.

This cold front will also be dry, so we are not expecting to see any rain as it moves through. Smoke is expected to filter in to the Beehive State from the west, but this will not last for long as a big change in our winds will occur during the later part of our Sunday.

Heading into the overnight hours, we’ll see much colder temperatures throughout areas with high elevations and high valleys will see temperatures near freezing.

In short, we’ll get a taste of fall weather in the Beehive State with a good bit of wind to pair with it.

Stay ahead of all the weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!