SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Traditionally on a “Hump Day”, things start to head downhill, but as we move into Thursday we will be seeing an uphill trend with our temperatures. The heat will be moving up a degree or two Thursday and Friday not only making things “very” hot, but “dangerously” hot.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of southern Utah; including St. George, Hurrican, Ivins, Kanab, Escalante, Big Water, and Bullfrog. The warning will be in place starting Thursday afternoon and will remain until 9 PM Friday evening.

A warning like this is put in place when temperatures reach very high conditions are expected to remain that way. Areas like St. George and Lake Powell can expect 108 or more as a high and only dipping down to the low 80’s for a low.

These types of temperatures can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Please stay inside when possible and be sure to drink plenty of fluids. Also, be mindful of pets and family members/neighbors who might have trouble in the heat.

The heat will be all across Utah so just in case you don’t have an actual waring, it’s always good to be careful, especially with events that might be happening around a holiday weekend.

Our next break in the heat will come this weekend when a door might be open enough for more monsoonal moisture heading into the state. We’re still keeping an eye on this, but there is a chance of seeing some showers starting on Saturday.

Of course, if this does come into play we will have to watch out for flash flooding in southeastern Utah. This will also mean that winds will be picking up again so we should take a lot of caution when it comes to fireworks.

Bottom Line: Heat… The next few days are all about Heat.