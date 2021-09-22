Higher temps mean first day of autumn in Utah won’t feel very fall-like

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Wednesday, Utah and welcome to the first day of astronomical Fall! The autumn equinox will occur at 1:20 p.m. so if you’re still waiting on the first pumpkin spiced drink, well, go for it!

The only unfortunate thing is that our temperatures will not be very fall-like as we are expecting to be in the 80s and 90s once again. This is thanks to a return to our westerly flow overhead that will keep up around our average temperatures.

The one downside to this will be the return of smoke to the Great Basin and the Beehive State, meaning that our skies will degrade some. That is why we are going to see some moderate air quality for areas along the Wasatch Front. Clouds will also begin to form as another little quick-hitting system moves into the Pacific Northwest but no rain will be associated with it.

In short, enjoy the first day of astronomical fall with the somewhat clear skies and warm, average temperatures during the day.

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!