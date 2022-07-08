SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of relief in the last few days and as we move into the weekend the heat will continue to increase! High pressure is firmly in control of our weather which will result in daytime highs running about 10-15 degrees above average.

Most in northern Utah will climb into the 90 as Salt Lake City climbs to 102 this afternoon, that’s 2 degrees shy of the record high. In southern Utah, there will be plenty of the 90s and 100s this afternoon.

Unlike recent days when we’ve had some storms in eastern Utah, the high pressure has pushed just about all the moisture away, so it’s nothing but sunny skies above and hot conditions down below.

Winds will also be whipping around, especially in western Utah where we also have a Red Flag Warning in effect from now until 9 PM tomorrow evening. This includes just about everyone along and west of I-15, including the Wasatch Front.

Over the next couple of days, a combination of very low humidity, strong winds, and high temperatures will bring that critical fire risk. Even for those not within the warning, the fire risk will be elevated statewide into and through the weekend. The strong winds will also lead to hazy skies from patchy blowing dust in spots.

The ridge really will dominate the Utah weather story for several days, and moving forward past the weekend, the heat doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere. Tomorrow will bring what is likely going to be record-breaking heat in Salt Lake as we climb to 104.

Even Park City will climb to 90 in the afternoon! Temperatures take a slight dip in northern Utah on Sunday with a subtle wind shift. However, we’ll continue to warm down south and by Monday any relief is gone.

If we’re trying to be optimistic to find some relief, there’s a chance that by the middle and latter stages of next week we could see a surge of monsoon moisture. Being a handful of days away there’s nothing set in stone, but models are at least optimistic.

Keep your fingers crossed since we need the moisture. While the moisture could very well bring relief, we’re not expecting any drastic changes in our temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Bottom line? Triple digits on deck for SLC and St. George, and a drying and warming pattern digging in its heels.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!