High wind advisory as system moves into Utah bringing cooler and wet weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah hopefully it has been a good start to the week for you. As we start this week our weather will be in a state of transition. Clouds will increase for most across the state leading to partly cloudy to partly sunny skies down south with mostly cloudy skies in northern Utah.

Even with the clouds, the southerly flow will help bump temperatures to above the seasonal average. In most locations highs will run about 10 degrees above average with the upper 40s along the Wasatch Front with the chance a few spots get into the low 50s. Down south it will mainly be the upper 40s and low 50s with St. George seeing mid-50s. In eastern Utah like Price and Vernal highs will be in the 30s.

The main story for today though will be the winds. There’s a system moving in from California today and ahead of that system winds are strong. We’ll see winds pick up through the day and that will continue even into tomorrow. Today could bring gusts upwards of 40 mph, mainly for the western half of the state.

With the system approaching we’ll see strong winds tomorrow, especially along and west of I-15 where there is a high wind watch that will go into effect. Wind gusts could exceed 55 mph which could mean dangerous crosswinds on east-west routes from that southerly wind.

Wet weather will start late tonight in northeastern Nevada where there are winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning in place. By tomorrow afternoon the wet weather will spread into Utah bringing first valley rain and mountain snow.

As the cold front moves through the cold front will bring a lowering of the snow level. Valley rain will turn into valley snow by tomorrow night into Wednesday morning for those still seeing wet weather. Ahead of the front temperatures will be close to what they were today but will fall quickly after the front.

Snow totals look to be healthy for most mountains in the state with the highest totals likely being in the southern mountains where there is a winter storm watch. Their totals are likely to be a foot to two feet. In the cottonwoods, 10-20″ is most likely, in the central mountains 10-18″, and in the northern mountains 10-16″.

Snow totals in mountain valleys will range between 4-8″, benches will see 3-6″ with isolated higher amounts being possible, most valleys will see 2-5″, and in the Salt Lake Valley the range right now looks to be 1-4″.

The system pulls away Wednesday morning, however, isolated snow showers will be possible early on Wednesday for most before mainly just being mountain snow by the afternoon. Wednesday will also be a significantly colder day with a high near freezing in Salt Lake City while St. George stays short of 45 degrees at 43. Wednesday night will be cold and quiet before another system arrives to bring a good chance for the most snow, mainly to central and northern Utah. Lingering snow will be possible Friday morning, then it will be quieter into the weekend. We will see cold mornings and chilly days continuing.